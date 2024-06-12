Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) COO Sells 1,299 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) COO Evan Berlin sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $12,366.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,660.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Berlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Evan Berlin sold 725 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $6,887.50.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Evan Berlin sold 300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,367. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

