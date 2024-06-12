Insider Selling: Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells 9,577 Shares of Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $31,604.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,768,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 140,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.