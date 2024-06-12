Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires 353,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NRDY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,896. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $305.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter worth $101,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

