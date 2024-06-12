Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 7,978 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,499.53).

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The company has a market cap of £14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,472.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301 ($3.83).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

