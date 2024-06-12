Insider Buying: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at $167,786.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 450,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.92. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Assertio by 22,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,450 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 18.5% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 286.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

