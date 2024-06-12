InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 26,252 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INNV

InnovAge Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $708.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnovAge stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,536 shares during the period. InnovAge accounts for 3.9% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of InnovAge worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.