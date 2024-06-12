Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in May

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Informa Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 1,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Informa has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.2709 dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.