Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,330. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

