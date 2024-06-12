Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 4,177,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

