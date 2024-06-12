Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.76

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 71901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

