IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 87.7% in May

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the May 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 259,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

