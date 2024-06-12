Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Shares Down 1.7%

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08). Approximately 442,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 672,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.10).

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.29. The company has a market capitalization of £352.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Impact Healthcare REIT

In other news, insider Cedi Frederick acquired 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($12,715.90). 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

