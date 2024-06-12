IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Up 8.8%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.49 and last traded at $136.01. Approximately 60,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 124,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

IES Stock Up 10.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $408,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,308 shares of company stock worth $9,659,373 over the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

