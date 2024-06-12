ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 45,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 89,110 shares.The stock last traded at $147.93 and had previously closed at $146.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

ICF International Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

