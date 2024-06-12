IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.03.
IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.6 %
IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.