Huntsman Co. (HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 28th

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

