Huntsman Co. (HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 28th

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.
Huntsman Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
