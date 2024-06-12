Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,152,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,405,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 206,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

