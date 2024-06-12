Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,581 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.71. 487,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,595. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.