HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 255.8% in May

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HUB Cyber Security Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of HUBCW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,491. HUB Cyber Security has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.