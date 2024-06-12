Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) CAO Elena Verbinskaya Acquires 200 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Verbinskaya bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elena Verbinskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Elena Verbinskaya bought 250 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,580.00.

NYSE:HHH traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 156,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $19,159,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

