Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.50

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 38557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth $2,781,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

