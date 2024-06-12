Hop Protocol (HOP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $1.04 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

