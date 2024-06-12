Honeycomb Asset Management LP Invests $4.70 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 197,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after acquiring an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.96. 1,808,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.41 and a 200 day moving average of $250.12. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of -462.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

