Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $8,490,801.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,257,391 shares of company stock worth $723,606,995 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,165,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

