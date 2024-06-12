Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 2.4% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 2,603,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,826. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.