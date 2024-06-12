Honeycomb Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,000. Snowflake makes up 6.0% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.44. 10,545,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,197 shares of company stock worth $12,456,857 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

