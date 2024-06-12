Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.11

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Honey Badger Silver Trading Up 15.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Get Honey Badger Silver alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chad Williams bought 1,631,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00. Company insiders own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.