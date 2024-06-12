Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 0.7%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $331.48 and last traded at $329.24. Approximately 517,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,379,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $341.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $621,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

