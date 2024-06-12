Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 3.4%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $350.49 and last traded at $347.30. 2,030,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,384,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $340.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

