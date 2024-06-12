Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $17.33 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 536,402 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 0.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

