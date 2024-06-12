Hhlr Advisors LTD. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 809,829 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $94,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

