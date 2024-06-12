Henderson High Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.63 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HHI traded up GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 161.28 ($2.05). The stock had a trading volume of 152,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.18 and a beta of 1.02. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 177 ($2.25).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

