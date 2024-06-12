Head to Head Survey: WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) vs. MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and MiX Telematics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $82.65 million 0.82 -$59.47 million N/A N/A MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20

Profitability

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WiMi Hologram Cloud and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A MiX Telematics 0 0 1 0 3.00

MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.53%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Volatility and Risk

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

