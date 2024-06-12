Head to Head Comparison: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) vs. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Galecto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Galecto alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Galecto and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 4 1 0 2.20 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

Galecto presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 708.31%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 226.16%. Given Galecto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galecto is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

This table compares Galecto and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A -87.11% -68.68% Arcutis Biotherapeutics -204.35% -197.28% -60.67%

Risk & Volatility

Galecto has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galecto and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A N/A -$38.35 million ($1.14) -0.47 Arcutis Biotherapeutics $59.61 million 15.11 -$262.14 million ($2.93) -2.66

Galecto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galecto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galecto beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galecto

(Get Free Report)

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical ZORYVE for the treatment of scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; ARQ-255, a topical JAK1 inhibitor for alopecia areata; and ARQ-234, a CD200R fusion protein for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.