Head to Head Analysis: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pervasip and ChromaDex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Pervasip.

15.4% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -16.44% N/A -30.76% ChromaDex -4.24% -12.61% -6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and ChromaDex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $83.17 million 2.80 -$4.94 million ($0.05) -61.60

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Pervasip on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and Immulina, a spirulina extract with predominant active compounds of Braun-type lipoproteins for supporting human immune function. In addition, it offers phytochemical reference standards, and other research and development services. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, ShopHQ, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

