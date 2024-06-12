HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $0.46 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

