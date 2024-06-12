HC Wainwright Trims Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Target Price to $7.00

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 167.18% from the company’s previous close.
Anixa Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ ANIX opened at $2.62 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
