Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Director James A. Faulconbridge Acquires 2,000 Shares

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hawkins Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 126,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Hawkins by 36.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
