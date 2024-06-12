Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Director James A. Faulconbridge Acquires 2,000 Shares

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 126,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Hawkins by 36.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

