Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 1,615.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 1,200,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.3638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

