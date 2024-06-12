Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.73

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $14.43. Guild shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHLD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $940.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guild news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry bought 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,695.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. Corporate insiders own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

