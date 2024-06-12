Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Barings Corporate Investors makes up approximately 1.1% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 125.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 24,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,761. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

