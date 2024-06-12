Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 810,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,933. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.