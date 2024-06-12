Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
NASDAQ GEGGL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.
About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
