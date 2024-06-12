Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Performance

Shares of GECCM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.