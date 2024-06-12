Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Performance
Shares of GECCM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $26.52.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile
