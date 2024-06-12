Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 30th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Performance
Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% stock remained flat at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $26.52.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile
