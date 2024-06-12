Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.