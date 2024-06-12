Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GECCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
