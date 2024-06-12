Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,500. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

