Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,000.

Shares of JUST traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. 2,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821. The company has a market capitalization of $354.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $77.07.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

