Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GORO

Gold Resource Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GORO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $37,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.