Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

